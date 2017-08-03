With the long weekend fast approaching, the RCMP is reminding motorists to drive safe and plan ahead.

Sergeant Darrin Turnbull says members of the RCMP will be out patrolling the roadways over the weekend.

“We will be looking for the four leading causes of serious injuries and fatal collisions on Alberta highways and that’s of course speeding and aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, occupant restraints and of course impaired drivers, whether it be by alcohol or drugs.”

Sgt. Turnbull says the RCMP can’t be everywhere, so it’s up to drivers to take their safety into their own hands and plan ahead.

“Before you start drinking, [ask] ‘who’s going to be the driver’ or ‘are we staying over night’ or ‘how are we getting home,’ because if you start asking those questions after you start drinking, well your decision making ability is affected by the alcohol and you’re going to make a bad choice.”

Off road vehicles are another concerns for the police.

“Even if you’re off on an ATV vehicle or off the highway and you’re out exploring the wilderness on an ATV, make sure you’re wearing a helmet and make sure that you’re sober. If you’re operating one of those vehicles you have to be sober. If you get caught and you’re impaired and you’re on an ATV you can be charged with impaired driving, same with a boat,” says Sgt. Turnbull.

Last year over the August long weekend, RCMP say 108 people were charged with impaired operation including two boat operators. As well, drugs or alcohol was a factor in 27.9% of all fatal collisions.