A resident makes their way into the Pioneer Lodge during the afternoon on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Rotary Club has made a $20 000 donation to the Pioneer Lodge expansion project.

They are looking to raise $2 million to go along with $14 million they will receive from the Alberta government so that they will be able to expand and shorten their waiting list.

Jason Whiting of the Rotary Club says giving to the project was an easy decision.

“I see the benefits of, when a senior or someone gets to a point where they can’t care for themselves, and this now means that they don’t have to totally separate from their significant other and can be in the same general facility.”

He added that the Rotary Club is one of many organizations and people who have donated to the facility.

“I know there is many, many donors in this community that have stepped up, even more than our donation and other Rotarians that have donated on their own behalf. So this just goes into the pot and I’m just thankful that we have such a great community that steps up.”