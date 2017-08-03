The peak season for West Nile virus (WNV) is approaching and with the long weekend a few days away, the Saskatchewan Government is reminding residents to take precautions.

The risk of contracting the virus is highest in late July and August when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are present in higher amounts and are most active.

So far this season there has been two positive lab tests for WNV, however this does not necessarily indicate a current infection.

Some tips provided by the Governments include covering up and using insect repellent. Residents are advised to reduce time spent outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes are most likely to bite. Areas that can collect water in yards should be cleared and bird baths and eavestroughs should be cleaned regularly. Another tip is to make sure rain barrels have a mosquito screen or are tightly sealed. As well, people should keep bushes, shrubs and lawns clear of overgrowth and debris. Lastly, residents should make sure door and window screens fit tightly and are free of holes.