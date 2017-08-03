The Lloydminster Vandals are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The Vandals finished with a 3-5 record, but went 3-1 at home. This was good enough to punch their ticket to the playoff where they will play the Red Deer Buccaneers on Saturday, August 12, in Red Deer.

Linebacker Riley Gilroyed says there is a ton of excitement in the dressing room.

“It’s almost a brand new feeling after you haven’t had it for a while. Being able to play those meaningful games near the end of the season and still knowing that you’re going to be playing after the regular season. It’s really bringing us confidence.”

He added that the team was hoping to use that confidence to move past Red Deer and get closer to the championship. He credited a good core group, commitment, and a sense of comfort in the room for their success.

Gilroyed also said the team is very appreciative of the fans.

“Sometimes the games get to us, but just knowing that are fans are there makes us a lot stronger and more confident in this franchise. So we’d like to give a big shout out to the fans.”