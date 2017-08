A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation into a 35 year old man found dead at a drilling site northwest of Consort.

Yesterday morning, Consort RCMP responded to the workplace accident and say early indications suggest he was fatally injured during a pressure test on a drilling site.

The name of the victim is not being released.