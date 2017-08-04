The Unemployment Rate for the Alberta region that holds Lloydminster saw a slight drop in the month of July.

Statistics Canada shows that the rate dropped from 7.7% in June to 7.1% in July. That number decreased from July last year by 1.1%. The numbers have not been adjusted for seasonal layoffs.

Alberta’s unemployment rate was 7.8% overall last month.

On the other side of the border, the region holding Lloydminster saw a slight increase by 0.2% from 7% in June to 7.2% in July. Last year, the unemployment rate for July was 8.8%.

Nation-wide, the jobless rate has fallen to the lowest it’s been since the start of Canada’s financial crisis nine years ago. It sits at 6.3 per cent, which hasn’t been seen since October 2008.

Last month 10,900 net new jobs were added, following booms of 45,300 in June and 54,500 in May. Alberta lost 14,000 jobs and saw its unemployment rate rise from 7.4 per cent in June to 7.8 per cent in July.