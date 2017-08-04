Photo of the RCMP crest. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Lloydminster General Investigations Section is seeking to return stolen property that has been recovered to the rightful owners.

The items have been recovered over the last year and a half. Property owners will be expected to describe the items in intimate detail, have photos, receipts or serial numbers where available.

The items include:

Red and black plastic tool box with hand tools inside

Grundfos water control unit -new in box

2 Husquavarna chain saws

Gas powered water pump

Air compressor – air brush attachment

Poulan Chainsaw

Motorcycle dual exhaust system

4 pairs of Air Jordan shoes – 2 new in box

Hand held buffer

RCMP believe that several of these items may have been stolen from back yards, garden sheds or parked vehicles.

If you believe that any of this property may belong to you, contact the Lloydminster GIS section at 780-808-8300 and ask to speak with Constable Reagan Shumilak.