Three local children are holding a garage sale to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The Hein children, Breanna (4), Hailey (11), and Declan(7) have held the garage sale for the past two years, donating $900 dollars last year to the hospital. Whatever the kids raise, their parents will match.

When asked why they are choosing to donate to the children’s hospital Declan responded, “because kids are sick!”

His sister Hailey expanded on this saying, “[That way] they can have better lives like all of us. We chose to do the garage sale because we have lots of stuff, and we chose the Stollery because one of our friends got hurt and had to go there.”

Even four year old Breanna gave up some prize possessions to help the cause.

“We’re selling a lot of stuff, and that’s why I’m selling my Barbie and my Dream House!”