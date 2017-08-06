The Lloydminster RCMP are asking for public tips about a home invasion.

Police say they received a call early this morning from a man who had been shot in the 1900 block of 52 Avenue.

The man reported that two unknown men entered the residence and a shot was fired. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police Dog Services attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspects, which has lead RCMP to believe they fled in a vehicle.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Lloydminster RCMP.