Lloydminster RCMP are investigating a collision that occurred earlier today at the intersection of Highway 16 (44 street) and College Drive.

The accident involved a pick up truck and a motorcycle. A heavy presence of Emergency Services attended the scene. At this time, Constable Eric Ponton says the investigation is ongoing and they can not confirm if there was any fatalities, or if drugs, alcohol or speed were factors.

Highway 16 between 62 Ave and 66 Ave will remain closed as the investigation continues.