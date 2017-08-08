The Wilkie RCMP is looking for help from the public in solving multiple property thefts and a vehicle theft.

On the morning of July 27, RCMP say at least four vehicles were entered. The owners reported thefts of change and other valuables. One vehicle was stolen and later recovered in the Town of Wilkie.

The Wilkie RCMP is reminding residents to make sure vehicles are locked and to remove keys and other valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unity RCMP at (306)228-6300, the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480 or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.