Power outages are continuing across parts of Lloydminster this morning but ATCO Electric says power should be completely restored within the hour.

“The initial outage was to approximately 2, 000 customers,” says Dave Evans, District Manager of ATCO Electric.

He adds, “the cause of the outage was a damaged insulator, we were able to complete a partial [restoration] at 8:45 a.m.”

Evans says the areas still affected include east of the train tracks and west of 50th ave between 57 street and 55A street. He adds ATCO is not aware of what caused the damage to the insulator.