A sample of some of the featured menu items for Farm to Plate. From left to right: Grilled Scallops, Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Honey Garlic Pork Medallions.

The Lloydminster Golf and Curling Centre is partnering with Lower Shannon Farms to produce a locally-sourced menu for this years Farm to Plate.

Chef Chad Dieno says the ideas for the dishes were a team effort, with everyone bouncing ideas off of each other. One of last years favourites, chips and caramelized onions will be making a return along with a few staples from last year.

Chef Dieno adds he enjoys local partnerships.

“I really like supporting local, it helps them and it helps us and it brings everybody in. As soon as they hear local, they’re like, ‘oh let’s go, let’s go try it.'”

Kelsey Acton, the Farm Manager at Lower Shannon Farms adds there are many reasons to come out to the event.

“I think just to experience what’s possible for what we can grow here, what we can do here, what the Golf and Curling Centre has to offer in terms of their creativity and their menu and just to support local.

Both Chef Dieno and Acton agree that the Abbey Lane Beer Burger is one of their favourite menu items.

The menu is available from August 14-18 at the Golf and Curling Centre.