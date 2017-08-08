RCMP have confirmed that one man is dead after an accident on Highway 16 yesterday.

Police say at approximately 4:20 P.M an eastbound motorcycle collided with a half ton pick up truck who was turning southbound on College Drive from Highway 16.

The male driver of the motorcycle, who was a resident of Saskatoon succumbed to his injuries. His name will not be released.

There were three occupants in the pickup truck, one of whom suffered minor injuries.

“At this time the [accident] is still under investigation. We did have the traffic analyst come from Edmonton, who will put together his report and help us determine the cause of the accident,” says Sergeant Sarah Knelsen.

She reminds motorists to drive for the conditions.

“I would just tell drivers anytime to adhere to the weather conditions, as well as your speed, ensure you’re not speeding, especially on Highway 16. It’s usually a heavily traveled road everyday, this accident did happen on the Monday of the long weekend, where there is probably more traffic going through our city. Always drive with caution and be wary of the weather conditions.”