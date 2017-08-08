Steps are being taken to recover nearly $3, 000 stolen from Prairie North Health Region.

According to the first-quarter report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year for losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations the money was stolen on April 15. The report goes on to say an internal investigation was completed and an employee was fired, the theft was also reported to the Lloydminster RCMP and the employee was charged.

The report adds that along with steps to recover the money, PNHR has also implemented tighter controls on handling cash.