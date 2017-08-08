The Elk Point RCMP is investigating a theft at the Elk Point Bottle Depot.

RCMP say the suspect(s) broke into the bottle depot and stole 12 large bags of bottles, with an approximate value of $3, 000.

The bags are approximately one metre high, one metre wide and 1.5 metres long. They have the initials A.B.C.R.C, which is unique to the Elk Point Bottle Depot.

Elk Point RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.