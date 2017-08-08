The Lloydminster Fire Department is investigating the cause of a gasoline leak at the 18th street Co-Op.

Fire Chief Jordan Newton says fire crews received reports of gasoline leaking from a tractor trailer unit shortly after 11 this morning.

“The Co-Op had initiated some emergency response plans and had contained the fuel spill prior to fire department arrival. As the fire department arrived, [we] shut down the gas station, gas bar just for precautionary issues, to make sure there was no risk to the public.”

Newton adds that fire crews proceeded to clean the spill and the Co-Op re-opened within the hour. There was no environmental damage.