The Lloydminster Bobcats have signed defenceman Jacob Callas for the 2017-18 season.

Callas spent last season in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League with Kamloops. He scored one goal and added 18 assists in 44 games.

Callas is 6’1 and 190 lbs. He says he is extremely excited to be joining the Bobcats.