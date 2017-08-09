The Saskatchewan Government have opened nominations for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal.

The medal recognizes people who’s personal volunteerism helps others and makes life in Saskatchewan better.

“Our richest resource is our people, and we can recognize their outstanding contributions through the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal program,” Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield said. “We celebrate their generous and hard-working spirits. We all know people in our communities worthy of this recognition, and I urge everyone to nominate a local leader.”

Nominees have to be current or former long term residents of the province and Canadian citizens. Nominations are not accepted for groups, organizations, Members of Parliament, the legislature, the judiciary, or posthumously.

Nominations can be made at www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.