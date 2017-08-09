106.1 The GOAT
Football Pool
Poll
Poll: Automotive Domestic
ash
,
staff
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
1
Automotive
2
Retail
3
Sporting Goods
4
Eating Out
5
Your Information
Who is your favourite Domestic Automotive dealer?
*
Norris Ford
Ulmer Chev
Novlan Brothers Ford
Boundary Ford
Westridge GMC
Denham Chrysler
Webbs Ford
College Park GM
Who is your favourite Foreign Automotive dealer?
*
Lloydminster Nissan
Lloyd Hyundai
Silverwood Toyota
Lloydminster Honda
Lexus of Edmonton
Who is your favourite furniture store?
*
The Brick
Battleford Furniture
Sleep Country
Border city Furniture
Midwest Furniture
Furniture Gallery
Furniture Haus
La Z Boy Gallery
Who is your favourite local liquor retailer?
*
Sticks Liquor
Solo Liquor
Chilled and Distilled
Real Canadian Liquor
Cork and Cap
Tropical Inn
Tait's Liquor
Manhattan Inn
Station 51
Days Hotel
Who is your favourite Power Sports dealer?
*
Baddocks
Boundary Power Sports
Rec Tech
Lethal Motorsports
Oj's Leisure
Dons Speed parts
White Knuckle
Lloydminster Honda
Who is your favourite sporting good store?
*
Sports Check
Top Source for sports
Canadian Tire
Factory Sports
Sheps
Who is your favourite local Pub?
*
Browns Social House
Tilted kilt
Rock Creek
Station 51
Cheers
Canadian Brewhouse
Fioon Macools
Manhattan Inn
Original Joes
Who is your favourite local Restaurant?
*
Spiros
Sawmill
Spice Hut
Rock Creek
East Market
Steel's
Dennys
Ricky's
Husky House
Mr. Bills
Boston pizza
Maggie May's
The Root
Cora
Alex's Dining Car
Montana's
Smitty's
Who is your favourite local fast food burger restaurant?
*
Dairy Queen
Fat Burger
Carls Jr.
A&W
Mcdonalds
Wendy's
Who is your favourite local fast food restaurant?
*
Tasty K's
Wok Box
Marakesh Grill
Wok To Go
Extreme pita
Taco Time
Extreme Donair
KFC
Mary Browns
Cedar Kabob
Quiznos
Subway
Name
*
First
Last
Phone
Email
*
Postal Code
*
