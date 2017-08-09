The Lloydminster Motor Club will be raising money for the Goat’s Christmas Wish, The Lloydminster Rescue Squad, and other secret charities at their 3rd Annual Tanner Graf Memorial Summer Show Off.

The event memorializes Tanner Graf, a local man who received a call out to assist a stranded motorist with a flat tire out by Paynton, SK. As he was completing the job, Graf was struck by a passing semi, and succumbed to his injuries. He left behind a baby girl, two step children and a common law wife. Since then, the Lloydminster Motor Club has held this event every year.

Self proclaimed “Head Honcho” of the Lloydminster Motor Club Randy Marsh says they chose to give to the Goat’s Christmas Wish because the charity has the same goals as the club.

“You get these families that are going through their own trying times and to get this little bit of a boost, it makes their life.” said Marsh.

“It doesn’t just make their day, it doesn’t just make their month, it makes their life, because that’s something they’ll always remember.”

He has similar sentiments for the Lloydminster Rescue Squad.

“We love working with them. They’ve helped us out a lot with previous fundraisers. They helped us out with the Charity Car Was we just held. I think that’s a service that should get as much help as they can.”

Randy says there is plenty of reasons people should come out to the event.

“It’s just going to be a fun day. I believe the Lloydminster Rescue Squad is going to be doing demonstrations all day as well so there’s going to be some pretty cool stuff going on.”

The will take place at Kal Tire, and raised over $5000 last year.