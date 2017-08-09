Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years. The 24 year old was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in June for the September 2015 deaths of two year old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, her father 27 year old Terry Blanchette and 69 year old Hanne Meketech.

A first degree murder conviction typically comes with a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. However, the Crown had asked Justice William Tilleman to make his periods of parole ineligibility consecutive, meaning he will be almost 100 years old before he can apply.

Saretzky was also found guilty of causing an indignity to Hailey’s body, earning him another five years prison to be served concurrently. More accounts from his trial can be found in this CTV News report, which contains graphic details.

Meketech was first found dead in her mobile home in Coleman on September 9th, 2015. Blanchette was found dead in his Blairmore home five days later, and an Amber Alert was issued for Hailey. Her remains were found in a rural area on September 15th.

Story by Erica Fisher.