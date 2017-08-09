The Lloydminster and Area Brain Injury Society will be hosting their first annual Slo-Pitch tournament on September 16 & 17.

The event will be held at the Lloyd Legion Ball Diamonds and all the proceeds will support LABIS programs.

Executive Director Michelle Neufeld says the programs are a chance for those who have suffered from brain injuries in the area to get together.

“The program is just a recreational, educational, and mainly a socializing program. People from Lloydminster and surrounding area can come and hang out with each other in this office.”

She added that this a chance for people to come and learn about their organization and how they help people locally.

“It’s a great charity here in town, and we’re just trying to get our name out there and let people know that all proceeds that we make from the tournament will stay right here in the town of Lloydminster.”

The tournament will have a beer garden and concession with 4 games guaranteed. You can register by calling LABIS at 306-825-7212