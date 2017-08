The Kitscoty RCMP are currently on scene at a semi rollover on Hwy 619 and Range Road 23.

A semi tanker carrying crude oil went into the ditch and rolled. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A minor amount of oil spilled out of the tanker, and has been contained.

Traffic will be re-routed for the next three hours at Range Road 20 and Range Road 24 while crews clean up the wreck.