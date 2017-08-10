Premier Brad Wall announced today in a video that after nearly ten years as Premier he is retiring.

Wall says that his retirement from Premier, along with elected politics will begin when Saskatchewan Party elects a new Leader.

In the video, Wall talks about Saskatchewan’s population growth and job creation. He also talks about some of the highlights from his time as premier such as highway repairs, new schools, hiring more teachers, more long-term care facilities, a new children’s hospital, a new psychiatric hospital and reduced surgical wait times.

Premier Wall also mentions that mistakes were made during his time in office but does not explain further.

As for Saskatchewan’s debt, Premier wall says, “our plan to get the budget back to balance and to reduce our dependence on resource revenue is on track. Here again we have a foundation upon which to build. Provincial credit ratings are higher than they were when we were elected 10 years ago, there’s less operating debt and we have the second-lowest debt-to-GDP ratio among all the provinces.”

He adds, “I believe, though, that to best ensure continued success in that work, Saskatchewan needs renewal, a fresh perspective in leadership. This was such a difficult decision to make. It is hard to lay this duty down, to retire from what has been and what will always be the honour of my working life.”

Premier Wall was first elected into the Saskatchewan Legislature in 1999, as the Swift Current MLA.