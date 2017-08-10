The Government of Saskatchewan and CAA Saskatchewan is reminding residents that if you see flashing lights ahead, slow to 60 km/hr.

“Reducing your speed and being patient can save lives and help to ensure everyone makes it home safely,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “This is why educating drivers of the importance of slowing to 60 is a priority.”

Drivers in Saskatchewan are required to slow when passing vehicles with their lights on. This includes emergency vehicles, tow trucks, as well as Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure and municipal equipment.

CAA Saskatchewan Automotive Services VP Scott McIntyre said, “unfortunately, many motorists and transport drivers, do not obey this law and often speed by our tow truck operators who are working on our highways, helping other motorists in need. It’s a matter of life and death, and we already have lost one tow truck operator who was a CAA contractor earlier this year. His family is still recovering from his sudden and tragic loss. Do we really want this to happen again to another Saskatchewan family?”

Fines start at $210 for speeding 10 km/hr faster than the maximum 60 km/hr. Collisions that result in injuries or fatalities, may result in criminal charges.