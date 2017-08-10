According to this weeks Crop Report, producers in the province have 2% of the crop combined and 3% swathed or ready to straight-cut. This is in line with the five year average.

The Report adds 75% of fall rye, 31% of winter wheat, 11% of field peas and 10% of lentils are now in the bin. As well, 5% of mustard and 1% has been swathed.

The southwest parts of the province are most ahead with 6% of crops being combined.

Rain has been an issue across the province and while most areas received significant amounts it was too late to be of benefit for southern areas where crops are quickly drying out. However, it did help with late seeded crops. Topsoil moisture conditions have slightly improved with the recent rainfall.

Overall, hay yields are below average.

Most of the crop damage this week was attributed to hail, localized flooding, strong winds and lack of moisture.

Producers are now preparing for harvest and hauling bales.