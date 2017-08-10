The Battlefords RCMP say they have been receiving a number of complaints and money scams occurring in and around the area.

They say scammers will often contact random people, but the elderly are particularly vulnerable targets.

The RCMP say warning signals of a scam include things such as someone requiring you to pay money before claiming a prize, people or callers who will not take no for an answer, or the caller is more excited than you are. Some more signs include pressure to buy right away, no business license, suspicious emails – including suspicious emails from friends, and someone claiming to be a person of authority asking lifestyle questions.

Police say to always step back, ask questions, assess the situation, and tell someone including friends, family or the police.