Premier Rachel Notley, Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Kent Hehr, federal Minister of Veterans Affairs and Leo Golden, Enbridge vice-president tour the Line 3 construction site in Hardisty, Alberta.

Construction of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project is officially underway. Premier Rachel Notley was in Hardisty Thursday to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony although work started nine days ago.

The $5.3 billion project will replace pipeline running between Enbridge’s existing Hardisty Terminal and Gretna, Manitoba on the Canada side. In the U.S. pipeline running between Neche, North Dakota, and Enbridge’s existing Superior Station and Terminal Facility in Superior, Wisconsin will be replaced, costing $2.9 billion U.S.

One area of focus in Notley’s statement was the creation of jobs.

“It is estimated Alberta alone will see over 9,200 direct and indirect jobs. Jobs that are going to help families. Jobs that are going to add even more fuel to the economy and to the economic recovery that is now underway.”

She also touched on the environmental impacts.

“This pipeline, as with any new pipeline from Alberta, will not increase emissions from our Oil Sands.”

Notley adds, “with this pipeline, combined with our work in Alberta, we have brought together effective climate action with the need to create good jobs for working people.”

Notley also stressed the importance of the project.

“This project is important for the whole country. There is not a school, there is not a hospital, there is not a road, a bus or a public bike lane anywhere in this country that does not owe something to the strength of Alberta’s energy industry.”

The project was approved on November 29, 2016 by the Federal Government. The total length of the pipeline replacement is 1,660 km. It is expected to be in service by 2019, pending U.S. regulatory approvals.