The Lloydminster Community Youth Centre was out and about for the second time this summer today helping cover graffiti as a part of program in conjunction with the City.

A number of children who access the Lloydminster Youth Centre took to a local path today to help restore fences that had been vandalized.

One child Wes Reimer says, “I feel like giving back to the community. All of the money the homeowners would have lost, but it’s free because we’re volunteering anyway.”

Joshua Granger added, “I wanted to help with the graffiti because that’s vandalization and that’s not good to do, even if people think it’s fun or whatever.”

Youth Outreach Coordinator Craig Torry says he is very proud of the kids who volunteer their time to come out.

“It’s inspiring to see the kids being involved in the community and giving back, and being a part of something bigger. Over the summer they’re bored so they’re involved in something that’s productive and community oriented.”