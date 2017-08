Township Road 510 has been re-opened after an unusual accident.

According to Sergeant Juan Huss a house being carried on a trailer slid off, causing the wheels of the trailer to go into the ditch.

He says, “once it went into the ditch there, it hit the power pole and knocked one of the power lines down.”

Huss adds ATCO Electric has put the power lines back up and will be back to continue addressing the problem. The house will be cleaned up from the ditch tomorrow.