The new Bobcats third jersey, taken from the Bobcats Facebook Page

The Bobcats have unveiled a brand new third jersey.

The jersey features a brand new logo, with different shades of the Bobcats traditional colours.

It will be worn at select home games, and will be available for sale at the Civic Centre on select game nights.

“Our new third jersey is more than just a new look,” said Bobcats Head Coach and General Manager Travis Clayton. “

It’s also a sign of a new season and fresh start as we continue working towards building a winning culture in Lloydminster, and a team our city can be proud of both on and off the ice.”