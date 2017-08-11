For the first time carfentanil has been confirmed in a Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction.

This comes after a 22 year old inmate was found unresponsive on July 15 in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert. Naloxone was given to the man and he was transported to hospital. The incident was not fatal and is under investigation.

Carfentanil is an opioid drug that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. RCMP say an amount weighing less than a grain of salt can kill a human and because of its potency, a single dose of naloxone may not be enough to help an overdose victim.

Supt. Rob Cameron, Officer in Charge, RCMP Federal Policing says, “there are severe consequences to being exposed to, possessing or using synthetic opioid drugs. All it can take is being in the presence of carfentanil to put yourself at serious risk of injury or death.”

He adds, “the only medications that are safe to take are those prescribed by licensed medical professionals.”