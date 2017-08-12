Elk Point RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 21 year old Alexandra Megan Dillon.

Alexandra is a 5’5, 183 pound First Nations woman. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Distinctive features include a scar under her right eye, a tattoo on her left arm that says “Kianna Darren”, another on her right forearm that says “Serena Anthony”, and one on her chest that says “FAMILY.”

Police say they are investigating the circumstances that may have lead to her disappearance, and are asking anyone who may have come in contact with Alexandra in the last two days to contact RCMP immediately.