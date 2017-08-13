The Turtleford RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 76 year old Royce Vizina.

The man suffers from dementia and was last seen in Paradise Hill.

He is described as 5′ 6″, 150 lbs. and has short dark brown hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, light blue short sleeve shirt and brown running shoes.

He is also believed to be on foot in the area surrounding Paradise Hill.

Anyone who has been in contact with or believes they have seen Vizina is asked to immediately contact the RCMP.