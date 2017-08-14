There is a special air quality statement in effect for Lloydminster and area for the second time this summer.

The statement comes as smoke from the forest fires in British Columbia sweeps across the region causing poor air quality and reduced visibility. Environment Canada says the smoke is expected to clear out as a cold front moves in.

People may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Those most at risk include children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma.

Environment Canada says wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event and it may actually create a false sense of security, meaning increased exposure to smoke, plus masks can make breathing more difficult.