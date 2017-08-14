A man is facing several charges following a break and enter in North Battleford.

Battleford RCMP say they responded to a break and enter in progress shortly after midnight yesterday. The resident was home at the time and called police. Police say the suspect fled the scene once they realized someone was home.

The suspect was found in the alley carrying the stolen property and RCMP say when they approached him he took out a knife and began swinging it. The officers were able to talk the suspect into dropping the knife and no one was injured.

The suspect was then arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault on a police officer with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.