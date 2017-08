A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A 24 year old woman is recovering from a broken nose after an alleged assault in North Battleford.

Battleford RCMP say they responded to an assault on the 600 block of 101 st in North Battleford early Friday afternoon.

A 57 year old man was arrested and remanded into custody. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. The female was taken to hospital for her injuries.