The Battlefords RCMP is reminding people to keep vehicles and house locked, to keep valuables out of sight and to not leave keys in vehicles. They are also encouraging people to call the Battlefords Detachment when they see suspicious people or vehicles.

This comes after two vehicles were reported stolen and a number of calls reported mischief and suspicious people. These calls included smashed windows, slashed vehicle tires and vehicles being rummaged through.

One of the vehicles reported stolen was a black 2014 Ford F150 truck with Saskatchewan plate AAE 950. It was taken from the 8000 block of 18 Ave in North Battleford. The keys and owners wallet were left in the vehicle.

The other vehicle was a blue 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with Saskatchewan plate 286FWX. The vehicle was stolen from West Park Drive in Battleford. The owner reported the theft and informed police he had security camera footage. The vehicle had been unlocked and the key fob was inside.

Police also responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 100 block of 28 Street in Battleford. The truck was found being driven through Battleford. RCMP say the driver was from North Battleford and was stopped at a local business, with further investigation revealing the driver was intoxicated. The person was arrested and after a breath test was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

If you have information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.