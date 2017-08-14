Nominations are now being accepted for the province’s highest honour, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

“The Saskatchewan Order of Merit enables us to celebrate excellence and to honour our remarkable citizens,” says Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield. “I encourage everyone to consider nominating a deserving individual who has made outstanding contributions to our province.”

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of the province and Canadian citizens. Groups and organizations, along with members of Parliament, the Legislature or the judiciary are not eligible to be nominated. Nominations for a person after they have died are accepted, as long as it is within one year of their death.

To nominate someone, visit the province’s website. Nominations will be accepted until November 1.