The Lloydminster SPCA is joining forces with animal shelters across Saskatchewan to find homes for cats and kittens.

The ‘Empty Our Shelter’ event is an initiative launched by the Saskatchewan Federation of Humane Societies to find homes for 500 pets province-wide. Here in the Border City, there is close to 50 kittens/cats ready to be adopted and as Lloydminster SPCA Executive Director Jon Punshon explains, the event couldn’t come at a better time.

“The timing of the promotion actually works very well because we are finding now that a lot of the kittens that a few weeks ago weren’t quite ready for adoption, i.e. they were still waiting for their surgeries were still waiting to get to surgery-wait, now we have quite a few that are currently up for adoption.”

Punshon adds this event helps create space for the next wave of kittens that is expected as fall comes around.

Fees for adult cats, over six months old, are waived and fees for kittens, two-six months old, are reduced to 50 dollars. This includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, complimentary veterinary exam and 30 days of free PetPlan Pet Insurance. Last year with the reduction of fees, Punshon says they saw a line up of people waiting to adopt, prompting him to advise people to come early.

“We definitely encourage people that if they do have a particular cat or kitten in mind that they want to adopt, really the best thing is to get here as early as possible.”

Punshon goes on to say, “our goal really is to encourage people to come out and adopt, help these animals find a forever home and certainly the more we can get adopted the better it’s going to be for the animals in our care and obviously it allows us to help more animals that are needing a place to go.”

The local PetSmart and Pet Valu will also have a few cats available at the same rate. The three day event runs from August 18-20.