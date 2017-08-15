A representative from the the Youth Centre with two rotarians.

Three local causes are getting a helping hand from the Border City Rotary Club.

The Lloydminster Community Youth Centre, the Lloydminster Sexual Assault and Information Centre and an upcoming conference for young girls in the Catholic School Division each received a donation from the rotary club this morning. The Youth Centre received $18, 000 for new furniture and equipment. The Sexual Assault Centre received $15, 000 for their advocacy centre and renovations that need to be done. The youth conference received $2, 000 to be able to put on their event that focuses on young girls and leadership.

A representative from the the Catholic School Division with two rotarians. A representative from the the Sexual Assault Centre with two rotarians.

President Doreen McCaw says this falls in line with their club focus to help youth focused causes.

“Our club actually decided many years ago that youth would be our primary focus and so it means a great deal to us to support young people in our community.”

These three groups were picked from funding requests that met a set of criteria set out by the club service committee.

“We believe the money we distributed this morning will make a tremendous impact for young people in our community,” says McCaw.

“Our theme for rotary this year is ‘making a difference’ and so it was a small way that we felt that we could make a difference to young people in our community.”