A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Wainwright.

RCMP say a vehicle was stopped in Wainwright for a traffic violation. After further investigation, drugs, prohibited weapons and prohibited firearms were seized.

Madison Nelson, a 22 year old female from Wainwright, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle without lawful authority, tampering with a serial number on a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking of methamphetamine.

She has been released from custody and will appear in Wainwright Provincial Court on September 7.