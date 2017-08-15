A woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Wainwright.
RCMP say a vehicle was stopped in Wainwright for a traffic violation. After further investigation, drugs, prohibited weapons and prohibited firearms were seized.
Madison Nelson, a 22 year old female from Wainwright, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle without lawful authority, tampering with a serial number on a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking of methamphetamine.
She has been released from custody and will appear in Wainwright Provincial Court on September 7.