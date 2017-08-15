The Lloydminster Police Dog Services helped Wainwright RCMP execute a search warrant, leading to two people being arrested and several charges being laid.

The warrant was executed last Wednesday at a home in Wainwright. RCMP say they found methamphetamine, prescription pills, psilocybin, cocaine, marijuana, cash and one firearm.

As a result of the seizure, 48 year old Rae-Dell Basaraba 49 year old and Todd Stef from Wainwright have been charged with 10 drug related offences and two firearm related offences. Both Basaraba and Stef were released from custody and will appear in Wainwright Provincial Court on September 7th.