Vista Radio wants to better serve the needs of the Lloydminster region.

Vista is an independent broadcaster delivering local radio for 45 communities across Canada and is the owner of 106.1 The Goat. The application is for a second FM radio station in the area. The CRTC, which regulates broadcasting in Canada, now wants to hear comments on whether or not Lloydminster is a big enough market to support another radio station, and if it should ask for other broadcasters to compete for a licence to serve the area.

The deadline to submit a letter to the CRTC expressing interest or concern is September 15th. More information can be found here.