Battleford RCMP is investigating after a 16 year old male went to the Battlefords Union Hospital with three minor stab wounds.

Police say the man was uncooperative would not provide any information.

If you have information you are asked to call the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.