The Lloydminster Vandals season has come to an end after a disappointing 79-7 loss against the Central Alberta Buccaneers in their first and only playoff game this season.

After a few days to wind down from the season, the Vandals are already looking ahead to next year. Linebacker Riley Gilroyed says there is many positives to take from this year, including their first trip to the playoffs in five years, but there is work to be done.

“I think our record of course, is a huge indication of where we’re at. I think as long as we keep winning, and we keep producing in that regard, I think that’s only going to make us better and make us stronger and only success will come of that.”

He added that to no fault of their own, it was tougher for players with prior commitments such as families or jobs to be fully committed to the team’s practices and games, but hopes that this will improve next year.

Gilroyed says that the team hopes to continue giving back to the community, because they are very thankful for their support.

“Our team is only as strong as our community is with their support. We’re looking forward to doing a lot of off-season work with the Movember campaign, and with doing more community work like that and getting more involved with different businesses and different causes.”

The team has already begun looking for both players and volunteers for next season.