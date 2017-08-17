Producers in Saskatchewan now have 7% of crops in the bin and swathed or ready to straight-cut despite rain delays. The five year average for this time of year is 4% combined and 6% swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Harvest is furthest ahead in the southwest areas of the province, where 17% of the crop is now combined. The southeast region has 11% combined, the west-central region is sitting at 3% and the east-central region has 1% combined. Producers in the north expect to be in the field in the coming weeks.

The recent rain in the province has been welcomed in some areas to help crops fill. However, it is too late to help in more southern areas where crops are rapidly drying down or have already been combined.

The majority of crop damage this past week came from hail, localized flooding, lack of moisture and insects such as diamondback moths in canola.

Producers are now busy combining, desiccating crops and hauling bales and grain.