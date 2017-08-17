The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding motorists to plan ahead, be patient and to watch for large farm equipment when heading out on the highways.

“The size of farm equipment has grown exponentially over the past number of years,” says Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit.

“Farmers will be working all hours of the day, so I would like to remind drivers to please be patient and keep an eye out for slow-moving or oversized farm equipment.”

If producers are looking for information about what safety measures are required for moving machinery along Saskatchewan highways, or for technical advice regarding whether a particular piece of farm equipment is too heavy for a certain road there is information available on the province’s website.