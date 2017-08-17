A draft of the strategic plan for the how the Border City will look in the future is now available for residents.

Included in the four year plan is what city council has identified as eight key priorities for the city. Those eight priorities are engaging with staff and residents; creating and maintaining a full suite of governance priorities; creating a strong fiscal policy related to reserves; creating, updating and budgeting for a priority-ranked set of capital projects; creating, modifying or rescinding human resources polices as required; providing guidance for economic development within the city; determining a funding model for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant; and determining the most appropriate model for management and sale of city-owned land.

“It’s important that people understand where we think, based on the election from next fall, what is important, where we want to take the city, that’s where we’re going with our strategic plan,” says Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

The City is looking to engage with residents about the strategic plan, and have already began asking what residents feel the Border City’s priorities should be through a survey.

“Folks should be putting their minds to things they think the city needs and things they think the city should be providing and let us know. As we receive all of that information and when you receive two or three dozen times from different folks, all of a sudden it’s something you can address and start to put on the list,” says Interim City Manager Rick McDonald.

Your opinion matters! By participating in this short survey you are helping Council better understand what matters most to Lloydminster residents. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QuickResidentEngagement Posted by City of Lloydminster on Friday, August 4, 2017

McDonald goes on to say that the City will be looking at different ways to engage the community in the future, including potential events to be held at coffee shops.